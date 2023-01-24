Speaking about the launch of OCEAUNZ, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “adidas has created an iconic Official Match Ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations. This edition of the tournament will be extremely special and the rich cultures of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, as evoked on OCEAUNZ, are certain to take the experience of visiting fans and teams #BeyondGreatness.”

The Official Match Ball’s name reflects the coming together of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as host nations of the tournament. OCEAUNZ features the same connected ball technology as was seen in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

This provides precise ball data, which will be made available to Video Match Officials in real-time. Combined with player position data and by applying artificial intelligence, the innovative connected ball technology contributes to FIFA’s semi-automated offside technology and offers Video Assistant Referees instantaneous information to help optimise decision-making.