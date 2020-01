All individuals involved in the accident early this morning; Kento Momota, Hirayama Yu, Morimoto Akifumi and William Thomas are recovering well at the Putrajaya Hospital.

However, under the advice of the doctors, they are to be kept under close supervision at the hospital and not to be discharged tonight.

BAM officers are in constant communication with Japan head coach, Park Joo Bong and will continue to be stationed at the hospital to assist.