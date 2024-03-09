The new head coach of Singapore’s National “A” Team, Tsutomu Ogura, has announced his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Round 2 qualifiers against China on March 21 and March 26.
After weeks of meeting SPL Clubs and watching training and matches at the SPL Interim Tournament, Coach Ogura has gone with a mixture of experience and youth in the crucial matches at the National Stadium and Tianjin, China.
Ogura blends youth with experience with first call ups ahead of double header against China
