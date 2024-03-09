The new head coach of Singapore’s National “A” Team, Tsutomu Ogura, has announced his 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Round 2 qualifiers against China on March 21 and March 26.

After weeks of meeting SPL Clubs and watching training and matches at the SPL Interim Tournament, Coach Ogura has gone with a mixture of experience and youth in the crucial matches at the National Stadium and Tianjin, China.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...