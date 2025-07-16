World Rugby has announced One Stop, one of the UK’s largest convenience retailers, as an Official Supplier for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, ahead of what promises to be the biggest celebration of women’s rugby in history.

As the Official Convenience Store for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, tournament merchandise will be available from Tuesday 22nd July in over 1,000 One Stop stores nationwide and online.

The eight-week campaign will see One Stop collaborate with wider official RWC 2025 partners including Asahi, Volvic and Unilever, offering exclusive product promotions and activations in store.

One Stop will also be offering customers the unique opportunity to win match tickets and stadium tours, making it the go-to convenience store for fans gearing up for the tournament.

Running from 22 August to 27 September, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will feature 16 of the world’s best teams competing across eight iconic host cities throughout England.

With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, it is already the most in-demand Women’s Rugby World Cup ever, and with prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now to avoid missing out.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “We are delighted to be working with One Stop to deliver our range of official Women’s Rugby World Cup merchandise. With a national footprint and local reach, One Stop is uniquely positioned to connect fans across England to the excitement of the tournament.”

Corie Eldred, Head of Retail Operations at One Stop shared the excitement, saying: “We’re proud to partner with Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and play a role in bringing the tournament to communities across the UK. With stores throughout the country, we’re perfectly matched to support the most accessible and inclusive Women’s Rugby World Cup to date.” – www.world.rugby

