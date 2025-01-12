Johor Southern Tigers clinched their first-ever Major Basketball League Malaysia (MBL) title with a commanding 83-66 victory over Penang Sunrise Youngsters in the second leg of the Men’s Final on Saturday, completing a 2-0 series sweep. This victory puts an end to two consecutive seasons in which the Tigers finished as runners-up.

Jabari Bird led the charge for the Tigers with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals, while Anigwe added 16 points and 13 rebounds. John Wong Khai Chiek also made a significant contribution, scoring 13 points. For the Youngsters, Frederick Lish recorded 18 points and 6 assists, while Jayson Lee Shu Wen and Yevgen Sakhniuk chipped in with 13 and 12 points respectively.

The Tigers had laid the groundwork for their championship win with a decisive 94–81 victory over the Youngsters in the first leg of the final on Thursday.

In the decisive second leg, with the MABA Stadium bursting at the seams and the atmosphere electrified by the roaring support of both teams’ fans, the Tigers established control early, surging to a 25-15 lead by the end of the first quarter and extending it to 50-38 by halftime.

Although the Youngsters mounted a spirited rally in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to five points, Johor Southern Tigers responded with composure. A combination of timely scoring and disciplined defense allowed them to regain momentum and take full control in the fourth quarter, effectively shutting down the Youngsters’ attempts to turn the tide.

This historic victory marks a significant milestone for Johor Southern Tigers, solidifying their place in MBL history and paving the way for a new chapter of success for the team.

