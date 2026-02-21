Extending its support in F1 across both Red Bull teams, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Visa has strengthened its commitment in a long-term deal.

Building on the groundbreaking partnership that launched in 2024, Visa will maintain its position as a key partner of the Team while adding new, high-impact on-car branding placements, led by continued prominence on the front wing of RB22. The enhanced partnership unlocks a broader portfolio of premium experiences and secures exclusive rights within the Retail Banking category, alongside expanded client opportunities.

Visa’s strengthened alliance with Oracle Red Bull Racing will extend to F1 Academy through the Red Bull Racing Academy Programme. As the all-female series enters its fourth year, Visa will match Red Bull’s commitment by supporting two cars on the grid, solidifying its backing across all Red Bull teams in F1 and F1 Academy.

Visa’s relationship will extend further into the Red Bull ecosystem, playing a prominent role in the Red Bull Showrun tour of the US with events in San Francisco, Phoenix, Detroit and Atlanta.

Pledging to globally enhance fan engagement, the US tour goes lights out in San Francisco on 21 February with Red Bull Test & Reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda headlining the free, public exhibition event at Marina Boulevard. As Official Partner, Visa will have on-course branding, car and driver integration, point-of-sale experiences and exclusive Visa cardholder offers.

Paul Gandolfi, Chief Commercial Officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “In a short space of time, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa have fostered a partnership built on collaborative effort and mutual success. With Red Bull, we sit at the epicentre of sport, entertainment and lifestyle meaning we are strategically positioned to bring globally recognised industry leaders like Visa, into the sport as we embark on a new era of Formula 1.”

Frank Cooper III, Chief Marketing Officer of Visa, said: “This renewal reflects the extraordinary momentum we’ve built with Red Bull Racing Teams, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and our shared ambition to push what’s possible at the intersection of sport, culture and commerce. Both Red Bull Formula 1 Teams give us a dynamic global platform to connect with fans, clients and cardholders in powerful, authentic ways – and this next chapter expands how we show up across the sport.“

