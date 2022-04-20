Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez took on a road trip like no other, in preparation for his first laps around Miami Grand Prix track.

The 2022 Formula One season is underway, and the anticipation continues to grow around a brand-new race on the schedule, the Miami GP. In ‘Race to Miami’, Checo’s excitement for the upcoming race (along with a little Manhattan street noise) causes a miscommunication between him and Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, sending Checo on a mission to get from New York to Miami in a single day.

With a little help from his pit crew, barefoot water-skier Parks Bonifay and Miami Dolphins player Byron Jones, Checo braves the city streets of New York and the swampy Everglades to finally arrive at the Miami International Autodrome, home of the Miami GP.

‘Race to Miami’ adds another chapter to the growing list of Oracle Red Bull Racing Road Trips that have crisscrossed the globe in recent years from the USA to the Netherlands, South Africa, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. This is Checo’s debut road trip in the championship winning RB7 car.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver, Sergio Perez said: “I loved taking part in my first Red Bull road trip, I remember seeing the one of Daniel crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and never thought I would get the chance to be part of it. I think Miami is the perfect place for Formula One, it’s a very fun city and there’s a good energy there. The track is looking awesome and I can’t wait to see all the fans there. Austin always feels like a home race for me and I think Miami will be similar.”

With the first laps of the Miami GP track in an F1 car complete, attention returns to the next race on the calendar at Imola, Italy, before Miami becomes the centre of attention as one of the most anticipated races of 2022.

