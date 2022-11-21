Two titles, 16 wins, 26 podium finishes and the largest haul of points ever scored in a single season makes the 2022 Formula One campaign Oracle Red Bull Racing’s most successful year ever. Now the Team are heading home to celebrate the collective success on their very own doorstep.

On Saturday 10 December, double World Champion Max, 2022 Grand Prix winner Checo, Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and the double title winning Oracle Red Bull Racing Team will take the RB7 to the streets of Milton Keynes for a thrilling celebration.

It’s been an incredible season for Oracle Red Bull Racing and the Team is going to close it out in trademark style – by bringing the noise and getting the party started alongside the people of the city the Team calls home.