MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 25: The International Team players pose for a photo in the team cabin prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 25, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer.

The version that everybody on the International Team truly hopes will show up at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club starting on Thursday is assassin.

“He’s an assassin,” said Australia’s debutant, Min Woo Lee.

“No one really knows much about Hideki. He does his own thing usually, and he plays wonderful golf. So assassin, and off the course, private. I don’t know …. does he have a kid? Does he have anything? Where does he live? I don’t know. I don’t even think Google knows. So privately assassin.”

After Aussie veteran star Adam Scott, who will be making a record 11th appearance for the International Team, Matsuyama, who won twice on the PGA TOUR this season and the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is second-most capped International player in the biennial competition which the United States Team has dominated since 1994. The U.S. has won the last nine editions, lost once in 1998, and both teams shared the Cup in 2003.

“I just have so much admiration for what he does, the pressure he deals with playing for all of Japan, as their greatest player ever, I think. You know, he is the master,” said Scott, who took Matsuyama under his wing in 2013 when the Japanese star made his Presidents Cup debut.

Matsuyama’s 7-10-5 (Win-Loss-Tie) record in the Presidents Cup is something that International Team captain Mike Weir hopes to improve, hence the Canadian legend roped in Shigeki Maruyama as one of his captain’s assistants. Maruyama is part of Presidents Cup folklore where he earned the moniker “Smiling Assassin” after going 5-0-0 during the International Team’s lone victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

“Hideki’s great. He’s one of our leaders obviously. And having Shigeki here, who was key in 1998, going 5-0 as a rookie to win. He’s just a great character. I think it puts a smile on Hideki’s face. Hideki has been the lone Japanese player for all the times he’s played but he hasn’t had a teammate. So to have Shigeki here for him is great. He’s been fantastic in the team room,” said Weir.

Matsuyama’s importance to the International Team’s quest to turn the tide against a powerful U.S. Team, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and this season’s two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, was evident when Weir paired him up alongside local hero Corey Conners in the fifth and final match against Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns in the opening Four-ball session on Thursday.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 25: The U.S. Team (Back L-R) Captain’s Assistant Kevin Kisner, Captain’s Assistant Stuart Cink, Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Captain’s Assistant Brandt Snedeker, Captain’s Assistant Justin Leonard, (Front L-R) Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Captain Jim Furyk, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay pose for a team photo prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 25, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scott, the oldest player this week at age 44, is tired of losing to the Americans and knows he and the likes of Matsuyama and countryman Jason Day must lead from the front at Royal Montreal. Day teams up with Korea’s Byeong Hun An in the top match against Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau while Scott will pair up with Min Woo Lee to take on Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala.

“We need him (Matsuyama) to deliver points,” said Scott, who holds an 18-25-6 career record. “We need our best player to deliver points. He knows that. I feel like I need to deliver more points than I have before, if a couple of the older, more experienced players can do that, hopefully it can filter down throughout the rest of the team.”

“Hideki has won twice, two big events this year. He brings the strength to this team. Whoever plays with him, it’s like a dream pairing to play with Hideki. He’s so good, and you know, we are going to lean on him this week.”

Matsuyama, who at World No. 7 is the highest ranked International Team member, feels this could be the year for the International Team to finally end their frustrating winless run. “The team is well balanced, three from Canada, three from Australia, four from Korea we have a good bond,” said Matsuyama, who holds 10 career PGA TOUR wins – the most by an Asian golfer.

“It’s really a great honour to represent the Shield (International Team logo). It’s unifying the team. It’s very, very hard, especially for someone like Adam who probably feels more pressure. He’s so passionate in wanting to win the trophy. This year, we have a solid team that can win the trophy, and I really looking forward to it and hopefully I can contribute to the team.”

Thursday Four-ball Session

Match 1

11:35 a.m.: Jason Day/Byeong Hun An (International) vs. Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau (U.S.)

Match 2

11:53 a.m.: Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee (International) vs Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala (U.S.)

Match 3

12:11 p.m.: Sungjae Im/Tom Kim (International) vs. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.)

Match 4

12:29 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International) vs Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley (U.S.)

Match 5

12:47 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners (International) vs. Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (U.S.)

