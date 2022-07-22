An own goal just before the break gave Champasak FC a valuable 2-1 away win over Army FC in one of two Pepsi Lao League 1 matches that were played this week.

At the Army Stadium, Soukphachanh Lenthala had given the visiting side the lead after just eight minutes before a slip up from Army defender Ponsavanh Keomanyvong saw them gifting an own goal in the 44th minute of play.

And while Army FC pulled out all the stops to try and steal at least one point, they could only muster that single strike from Tee Sihalard in the 56th minute for the final scoreline.

On the other hand at the National Stadium KM16, Ezra FC could not close the gap on second-placed Master7 FC when both teams were held to a scoreless draw.

2022 PEPSI LAO LEAGUE 1 Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Young Elephants 11 8 3 0 25 6 +19 27 2 Master7 12 6 5 1 22 12 +10 23 3 Ezra 11 4 3 4 11 16 -5 15 4 Champasak 11 3 3 5 17 19 -2 12 5 Luang Prabang 12 3 2 7 15 21 -6 11 6 Army FC 12 3 2 7 10 17 -7 11 7 Viengchanh 11 2 4 5 12 21 -9 10

#AFF

#LFF

Pictures Courtesy #LaoLeague1

Like this: Like Loading...