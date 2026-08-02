Elfyn Evans (GBR), Scott Martin (GBR) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT seen during the World Rally Championship Estonia in Jyvasküla, Finland on 01.08.2026 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Sami Pajari will begin the final day of Secto Rally Finland with a commanding 46.4sec lead after long-time leader Sébastien Ogier crashed out during a dramatic Saturday.

Ogier and stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia had controlled the rally since Friday morning and were 20.9sec clear when their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 left the road at high speed and rolled several times on the second pass of Västilä.

Both crew members exited the car unassisted before being transported to Tampere hospital for precautionary checks.

Pajari consequently inherited the lead of his home rally and negotiated the final Leustu test without incident, completing Saturday 46.4sec ahead of Toyota team-mate Oliver Solberg.

“Obviously, all the afternoon was about trying to manage the speed,” said Pajari, who is closing on a second victory in succession after his breakout triumph at last month’s Delfi Rally Estonia. “There are still two long stages to do and anything can still happen.”

Elfyn Evans ended an extraordinary day in third, 1min 36.3sec behind Pajari, after recovering from a roll of his own on the morning pass of Leustu.

The championship leader had applied consistent pressure to Ogier across the opening three stages and won Parkkola to reduce the Frenchman’s overnight advantage from 16.3sec to 11.6sec before leaving the road on SS14.

Spectators returned the damaged Yaris to the stage, but Evans lost more than 1min 40sec and fell to fifth. Toyota’s mechanics then completed extensive repairs during midday service, allowing him to rejoin the fight without incurring any penalties.

The Welshman responded by setting three top-two times in the afternoon and arrived at the final stage tied with Adrien Fourmaux for third overall. A stage win on Leustu moved him 3.8sec clear of the Hyundai driver.

“I have to say a huge thanks to the mechanics for lunchtime after my huge mistake,” Evans said. “Perhaps even more importantly, we are hoping for the best for Séb and Julien.”

Pajari had been Saturday morning’s benchmark, winning the first passes of Päijälä and Västilä and closing to within 20.9sec of Ogier before Evans’ accident promoted him to second.

The Finn continued to apply pressure after service, winning Parkkola 2 and Västilä 2. Ogier briefly responded with victory on Päijälä, but his rally ended on the following test.

Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen confirmed that the team had spoken with Ogier following the accident.

“Séb was more shocked than anything else, nothing broken,” Kankkunen told Rally.TV. “They are in the helicopter on the way to hospital to be checked, which is important after this kind of accident.”

Solberg holds a relatively secure second place after a measured afternoon, while Fourmaux remains within striking distance of Evans in fourth.

Takamoto Katsuta is fifth after using much of Saturday to experiment with set-up changes ahead of Super Sunday.

Thierry Neuville moved into sixth on the final stage, just 1.5sec ahead of Josh McErlean, despite suffering a front-left puncture on Västilä.

Mārtiņš Sesks was another Saturday casualty, rolling his M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 early on the morning pass of Leustu. Both he and co-driver RenārsFrancis were unharmed and are expected to restart on Sunday.

Jari-Matti Latvala leads the RC2 class and sits eighth overall, ahead of WRC2 frontrunners Teemu Suninen and Robert Virves.

Sunday consists of two passes over the 30.02km Himos–Jämsä test, with the second run forming the rally-ending Wolf Power Stage.

Standings after Saturday (SS18 /20):

1. S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2:00:38.0

2. O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +46.4s

3. E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 36.3s

4. A Fourmaux / A Coria FRA Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +1m 40.1s

5. T Katsuta / A Johnston JPN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2m 54.5s

6. T Neuville / M Wydaeghe BEL Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +3m 52.9s

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