Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland held her nerve in a dramatic final round to claim victory and secure her 10th title at the penultimate stop of the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar on Saturday. In front of 23,000 fans who packed the historic venue across three days of competition, the top two men were separated by just 0.1 points as Romania’s Constantin Popovici edged out Aidan Heslop to score another crucial victory and join Iffland on the winner’s podium for the second event in a row.

With one competition remaining in Polignano a Mare, Iffland came into this event knowing that victory would seal the deal on her tenth title in a row with a stop to spare. Perhaps fittingly, Mostar itself was also celebrating a special anniversary this year – the tenth time that the historic old city in Bosnia & Herzegovina has hosted a World Series event – and the champion was keen to continue the theme of 10, despite knowing the threat she faced from perennial rival Molly Carlson.

“I knew deep down in my heart that it wasn’t going to be an easy one today. I knew Molly wasn’t going to leave without putting up a good fight,” said Iffland, who entered the final round just 1.6 points ahead of the Canadian in sweltering 40 degrees C temperatures at Stari Most.

She was right. Her biggest rival of the past five years was primed to spoil the party, laying down a stunning Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Tuck to earn 9s from the judges as she cranked up the pressure on Iffland. The unflappable Aussie did what she does best though and, armed with the same dive, ripped effortlessly into the Neretva River to match the Canadian’s scores and maintain her 1.6 point advantage.

“I’m super stoked, and I guess it’s time to process and then celebrate,” added the 34-year-old, whose victory here – her 48th in 59 stops – also moved her ahead of Gary Hunt in the all-time wins list. Not only that, but this is also the third time she’s wrapped up the title with a stop to spare in this very location. “48 out of 50 something starts, it’s nuts. But I guess the recipe really comes down to passion and drive, and hard work. There is no secret recipe to being so consistent. Practice, practice, practice and it paid off for me.”

Rounding out the women’s top three was another Australian, Xantheia Pennisi, who secured a 10th career podium from the 21m platform with a personal best total score – her first top three finish since landing the runner-up spot at the old bridge last season. Meanwhile, Carlson bagged a bonus championship point for the best dive of the weekend, a Back 3 Somersaults 1 Twist Pike in Round 3.

Up on the 27m platform, one of the tightest finishes in history was unfolding as the men began ripping into the chilly Neretva water one after another. Great Britain’s Heslop kick-started the action with a mammoth Forward 4 Somersaults 3½ Twist Pike, collecting two 8.5s and an 8 from the judges to leap from seventh place into the lead. Popovici followed up with an Arm Back 3 ½ Somersaults 3 Twists Pike, collecting 8s to claim top spot by the narrowest of margins.

Despite Frenchman Hunt and American James Lichtenstein then earning similar responses from the judges, it wasn’t enough, and when Spain’s Carlos Gimeno failed to hit the same heights with the final dive of the day, Popovici held on for his fourth win in Mostar.

“I feel like I should win more here. It’s really nice, I feel like home here,” said Popovici, who despite those words now has four wins to his name at Stari Most – the most of any male. “Of course, today was a bit close, but four rounds, very good. Nothing is impossible. I’m going to go there (Italy), of course, a bit more relaxed. Because the pressure is on Aidan, maybe James,” added the Romanian, who stays in third place in the overall standings.

Crucially though, he now sits just two points behind Lichtenstein, who completed the men’s podium here, and 13 points behind leader Heslop. With this victory the 37-year-old has also moved into second place overall in the all-time list of men’s World Series wins, edging one ahead of Artem Silchenko’s longstanding tally of 11.

Despite finishing just outside the podium places in fourth, reigning champion Hunt didn’t go home empty-handed. The 42-year-old nailed the men’s best dive, picking up 9s from the judges for a sizzling Arm Back 2½ Somersaults 1 Twist Pike in Round 2 dive to collect an extra championship point.

Following a blisteringly hot few days of competition – where the athletes also honoured the local diving tradition by leaping directly off the old bridge in Round 1 – they will now enjoy an extended two-month break before the season finale in Polignano a Mare on September 27. There, Iffland will be crowned once more, while the men will give it one last push for glory in the home of European cliff diving.

Re-watch what happened and peek behind the scenes in the “More than a dive” episode from Mostar here on Friday, August 7.

Results Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Mostar

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 363.20pts.

2- Molly Carlson CAN – 361.60

3- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 345.80

4- Kaylea Arnett USA – 337.85

5- Nelli Chukanivska UKR – 312.55

6- Simone Leathead CAN – 311.35

7- Ginni van Katwijk NED – 310.60

8- Iris Schmidbauer GER (W) – 299.50

9- Morgane Herculano SUI (W) – 287.85

10- Stella Forsyth AUS (W) – 276.15

11- Maike Halbisch GER (W) – 272.25

12- Lisa Faulkner USA – 265.80

MEN

1- Constantin Popovici ROU – 414.90pts.

2- Aidan Heslop (W) GBR – 414.80

3- James Lichtenstein USA – 411.10

4- Gary Hunt FRA – 408.50

5- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 404.05

6- Yolotl Martinez MEX (W) – 399.65

7- Sergio Guzman (W) MEX – 355.40

8- Oleksiy Prygorov UKR – 354.60

9- Miguel Garcia COL (W) – 350.60

10- Pierrick Schafer SUI (W) – 295.45

11- Michael Foisy CAN (W) – 248.10

12- Jucelino Junior BRA (W) – 224.70

Standings (after 4 of 5 stops)

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 77pts.

2- Molly Carlson CAN – 50

3- Simone Leathead CAN – 44

4- Kaylea Arnett USA – 41

5- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 35

MEN

1- Aidan Heslop (W) GBR – 68pts.

2- James Lichtenstein USA – 57

3- Constantin Popovici ROU – 55

4- Catalin Preda ROU – 32

5- Gary Hunt FRA – 30

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