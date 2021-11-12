The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced that by mutual agreement, Technical Director Joseph Palatsides will be leaving the organisation on 31 December 2021 due to health and personal reasons brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAS President Lim Kia Tong said: “The FAS places priority on all of its staff’s well-being, something that is even more important in this COVID-19 era. It is unfortunate that we have to part ways with Joseph, but we have to make this difficult decision given the circumstances. Since his tenure started back in April 2019, Joseph has laid down the foundation for an aligned football philosophy together with the national staff coaches, including Coach Philippe Aw and National Team Head Coach Tatsuma Yoshida. He also has helped enhance the development of the elite youth teams, grassroots and women’s football as well as further strengthening the youth development pathways and coaching structures. The search for Joseph’s replacement will commence imminently and the FAS will carefully assess all potential candidates before making a decision for this vital position.”

Palatsides said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to have been part of this organization and I thank the FAS Council and management for their support over the past two and half years. I am both sorry and disappointed that the current COVID-19 circumstances have resulted with me, unfortunately, having to make this very difficult decision to end this relationship prematurely, where being with my family at this juncture is of huge importance. I take heart by the fact that the team I am leaving behind in the FAS are dedicated and motivated individuals, who are capable themselves to continue the objective of elevating Singapore football.”

Palatsides was appointed as the FAS Technical Director in May 2019 to oversee the development of football in Singapore.

Under his leadership, the FAS Technical Department took the unprecedented step of holding open trials for age-group players to assess potential talents and widen our pool of youth players.

His efforts in youth development were recognised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) under the Elite Youth Scheme in 2020 when Singapore was offered full membership in the programme. In the area of coach development, the FAS Technical Department has reviewed and revamped the existing curriculum to educate coaches on best practices in the modern game while keeping in line with FAS’ football philosophy.

The curriculum is rolled out to all levels of coaches in Singapore including coach developers, heads of youth development and coaches from clubs’ Centres of Excellence as well as ActiveSG Football Academy.

Young Lions Head Coach Philippe Aw will assume the role of interim Technical Director while the FAS commences with the search for a permanent replacement for the position.- www.fas.org.sg

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...