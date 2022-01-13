Chinese Taipei golf star C.T. Pan is proving his weight in gold when it comes to supporting matters close to his heart.

In December, the Olympic Games bronze medallist hosted the second edition of the C.T. Pan Charity Pro-Am and Dinner in Taipei, raising some TWD5 million (approximately US$180,000) for the First Social Welfare Foundation (TFSWF) which supports special needs children and disabled adults. Last year, he raised close to US$120,000 for the same foundation.

Pan, who is a one-time winner on the PGA TOUR, also hosted a junior golf clinic which he began conducting many years ago as a way of supporting grassroot development in Chinese Taipei and encouraging promising youngsters to look at the U.S. collegiate route to excel in golf.

With his wife, Michelle helping with the two initiatives, Pan said he enjoyed his time at home and making a difference to the local community despite the requirement to spend two weeks in a hotel room upon his arrival from the U.S. as part of mandatory quarantine.

“We’ve raised TWD5 million. I am very satisfied as it reached my goal for this year, and more than last year’s TWD3.2 million. Most importantly, I feel the passion of all the participants and our supporters, and we are thrilled to help TFSWF here. I feel lucky and grateful that my charity efforts can be seen and supported by more people,” said Pan.

With his Olympic medal in tow, Pan also conducted media interviews during his trip where he described the joy of winning a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games last July after prevailing in an epic seven-man playoff which included Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Collin Morikawa, Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz.

He said his Olympic heroics have raised further public attention to his charitable cause which he began to appreciate due to the PGA TOUR’s impact amongst local charities in places where the TOUR stages tournaments across the year.

“The money raised will be given to TFSWF. This charity organisation takes care of people with physical or mental disabilities in Taipei or even across the whole of Chinese Taipei. Now they are facing a situation where these patients are getting older and their parents who take care of them are getting old. Thus, TFSWF is helping parents to look after these people. Funds raised will be used to help them get through the COVID-19 difficulties,” said Pan who put up a number of Olympic related memorabilia for auction during the dinner.

Pan, who graduated from University of Washington, also spent quality time with junior golfers where he shared golf tips and advice about the game. He started hosting the clinic in 2014. “I think it is meaningful to do this. I always have passion to do this and I wish that every year I will come back to Taipei and I can spend time with juniors,” said Pan, who was world amateur No. 1 in 2013.

“The kids asked a lot question … some are American school related and some are golf skills related. I am happy to see they came prepared and raised many questions. My primary goal being back this time was also to discuss the 2nd C.T. Pan Junior Championship. We hope to invite more kids to participate in the U.S. and we’ll plan for qualifying events at home. I hope more juniors will know about this as they can gain the attention of golf coaches from American universities if they play well. I want to share my experiences and teach them that their golf careers can start with colleges in the U.S.”

