Pattaya Piemkum has been appointed as the new head coach of the Myanmar Futsal national team.

The 56-year-old is a former Thai Futsal national player (from 1996-2004) where he also coached the national teams of Thailand (2007), Vietnam (2008-2010) and Singapore (2015).

In between, Pattaya had also been the coach of several Thai Futsal clubs.

Pattaya has been roped in to prepare Myanmar for the SEA Games 2025 hosted by Thailand.

