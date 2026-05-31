P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was very important to win here. I’m really happy because the weekend was difficult with these high temperatures. It was not easy to ride the bike without making mistakes. I want to thank my team because we have an incredible relationship. We are fast at every track, even at circuits where my riding style doesn’t suit the circuit perfectly, and we are still able to be competitive. We are in a fantastic moment with 22 victories in a row but now we don’t have to think about the past because we have to think about the next one.”



P2 – Iker Lecuona (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It wasn’t bad and we were P2 all weekend. That is really positive for us. During Race 2 I made some mistakes and lost a lot of time at the beginning but when I found my rhythm I was fast with the used tyre. I felt comfortable and I felt faster but, again, I made a small mistake in Turn 7 and I went wide and lost around three tenths in one lap. That made the difference. In any case, I need to be happy. Every time the gap to Nicolo gets smaller and every time I get closer. Every time we are able to fight more.”



P3 – Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team)

“To get three podiums on the weekend is a really nice reward for the team and myself because we have two tough weekends before this. I really enjoyed the Superpole Race because we had a big fight throughout it. I went with a soft tyre and there was a good battle with Iker but Bulega was really fast at the end. I think it was still a nice race to watch for everybody. I led one lap and I was able to fight so that’s nice. I’m really looking forward to the next race we’ve tested in Misano and can’t wait to get there.”