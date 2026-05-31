Aidan Simmons will leave Western Sydney Wanderers at the conclusion of his contract to pursue a playing opportunity in Japan.The defender made his debut against Western United in 2022 and leaves Western Sydney with 48 appearances in the Isuzu UTE A-League.

Simmons started the 2025/26 season as a mainstay in the Wanderers defence, starting the opening 10 matches in the league before a shoulder injury kept him out of the back-end of the season.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/aleague-men-aidan-simmons-departs-wanderers-for-opportunity-in-japan/

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