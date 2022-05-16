After a lengthy tendering process, future construction of the Infiniti 52 racing yachts outside of the USA is to be undertaken by Persico Marine. The all-carbon fibre Infiniti 52 is the latest model in the Hugh Welbourn-designed Infiniti range that includes 36ft, 46ft and 105ft models. All are equipped with Welbourn’s Dynamic Stability System retractable foils that protrude laterally from the hull beneath the water to provide extra stability automatically on demand whenever required, like miraculously adding crew to the rail or weight to the bulb whenever a gust hits. Refined over 15 years in extensive CFD and tank testing and with 10,000s of race miles now under them, the DSS foils on the Infiniti 52 employ the same technology as used on Canova, Sailing Yacht of the Year at the 2020 Superyachts Award and the Quant 23, the 2016 European Yacht of Year. The water ballasted, fixed keel 52 is expected to achieve 30+ knot speeds regularly. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Persico for the next generation of Infiniti 52s,” said Infiniti Yachts founder Gordon Kay. “With their impeccable track record and experience in the world of high performance yachts we have high expectations of Persico and look forward to seeing the first Infiniti 52 from them early in 2023.” Based in Nembro, Lombardy, Persico Marine is a world class builder of racing yachts and performance superyacht builds having worked with leading teams in the America’s Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race, Wallycento, Maxi 72, TP52 and IMOCA classes. The company is also positioning itself as the leader in the construction of foiling yachts. It built Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s two AC75 challenging yachts for the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland and was the official supplier of the AC75’s one design foil arms for that event. It is currently marketing the Persico Fly40 One Design, a mini version of the AC75 utilising technology from its big brother, and the popular 6.9m long Persico69F fully flying skiff. It also currently has in build the first ClubSwan80 and the new Biotherm IMOCA. Marcello Persico, President of Persico Marine, said: “We are extremely excited to collaborate on this prestigious project. The Infiniti52 completely embraces our philosophy and we’re sure that Persico Marine, with our expertise and advanced technologies, can bring a strategical added value to this high-performance yachts.”

