Perth Glory have confirmed Ischia Brooking, Naomi Chinnama, Gabby Hollar, Tanika Lala, Sarah O’Donoghue and Natalie Tathem have all departed the club following the conclusion of the 2025-26 Ninja A-League season.

Teenage midfielder Brooking featured in four games during a two-season stint with Glory, while defender Chinnama made 28 appearances and scored one goal after arriving at the club in 2024.

American import Hollar scored six goals and claimed two assists in 29 games and fellow-forward Lala found the net once in ten appearances.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/ninja-a-league-player-departures-at-glory-confirmed/

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