THE excitement is heating up as some 800 cycling enthusiasts are expected to join the fun in a one-day fan ride held in conjunction with the upcoming PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2022 Fan Ride in Kemasik, Terengganu on Saturday (17 September).

The highlights include the opportunity to ride along with professional riders from local pro outfit Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) in the 40km ride which starts at 7.30 am at the Mesra Mall, Kemasik.

According to the race organiser Human Voyage, apart from promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst the masses, the ride is aimed at boosting awareness and providing a platform for cycling enthusiasts to be part of this year’s LTdL from 11-18 October.

LTdL 2022 covers a distance of 1,096km involving 8 stages, starting in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan on October 11 and ending in Langkawi on October 18. This year’s 26th edition is expected to be among the best editions with the inclusion of six WorldTour teams — UAE Team Emirates, Cofidis (France), Lotto Soudal (Belgium), EF Education-EasyPost (United States), Movistar (Spain), Astana-Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan) — four pro continental outfits and 11 continental teams.

Registration fee for the Petronas LTdL 2022 Fan Ride is fixed at RM50 and fans will be given an event T-Shirt, medal and a lucky draw number.

A MODENAS Kriss 110 MR3 motorcycle is being dangled as the main prize for the lucky draw apart from 50 other prizes.

The ride is open to everyone with all types of bikes such as BMX bikes, road, mountain bikes, fixie or folding bikes.

Registration can be done online via tix-explorer.bigtix.io. The ride kit collection is set on Friday, 16 September from 10.30 am to 9.00 pm at Mesra Mall, Kemasik.

PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi FAN RIDE 2022

Date: Saturday, 17 September

Time: 7.30 am

Location: Mesra Mall, Kemasik, Terengganu

Distance: 40 km

Organisers: Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd

Registration Fee: RM50

Like this: Like Loading...