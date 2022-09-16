Red Bull Powertrains is pleased to announce that it is to partner with world-leading tool manufacturer Snap-on as it continues to develop capability at its state-of-the art Formula 1 power unit facility within the Red Bull Technology Campus facility in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

Snap-on is a long-time technical partner and recognized expert in providing innovative, high-quality tool and equipment solutions for a range of professional motorsports teams where criticality and urgency are essential.

These tools, coupled with the most sophisticated tool management technology in manufacturing, will further contribute to the success of the Red Bull Powertrains operation.

Under the new agreement, Snap-on will be providing hand and power tools for use on the manufacturing floor and in the testing labs, all of which will be secured in its Level 5 Automated Tool Control (ATC) solution.