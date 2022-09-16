|
Red Bull Powertrains is pleased to announce that it is to partner with world-leading tool manufacturer Snap-on as it continues to develop capability at its state-of-the art Formula 1 power unit facility within the Red Bull Technology Campus facility in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

Under the new agreement, Snap-on will be providing hand and power tools for use on the manufacturing floor and in the testing labs, all of which will be secured in its Level 5 Automated Tool Control (ATC) solution.
These tools, coupled with the most sophisticated tool management technology in manufacturing, will further contribute to the success of the Red Bull Powertrains operation.
Snap-on is a long-time technical partner and recognized expert in providing innovative, high-quality tool and equipment solutions for a range of professional motorsports teams where criticality and urgency are essential.

Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, and CEO of Red Bull Powertrains said: “The creation of Red Bull Powertrains is one of the most ambitious projects we have ever undertaken at Red Bull and requires partnership with the highest achievers in every area of development. As a global innovator in the field of tool manufacture, Snap-on meets that criterion perfectly. The power tools Snap-on will provide to Red Bull Powertrains will help us to meet our goal of even greater success in the future.”
Jesus Arregui, Senior Vice President and President of Snap-on Commercial Group, added: “There is a reason top motorsports teams from as early as the 1920s have relied on Snap-on to power their cars to victory lane. That is because through research, development and innovation, Snap-on builds distinct advantages into our products pushing boundaries of what is possible. With this collaborative relationship, Red Bull Powertrains is now able to tap into our 100+ year history of product innovation rooted in observing work to take their brand to new heights. We are very excited by our partnership with Red Bull Powertrains.”
About Oracle Red Bull Racing
Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe’s premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull’s presence in F1 and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1’s most successful teams.
With multiple Constructors’ and Drivers’ world titles and more than 80 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated is a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks including those working in vehicle repair, aerospace, the military, natural resources, and manufacturing.
From its founding in 1920, Snap-on has been recognized as the mark of the serious and the outward sign of the pride and dignity working men and women take in their professions. Products and services are sold through the company’s network of widely recognized franchisee vans as well as through direct and distributor channels, under a variety of notable brands.
The company also provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and to support its franchise business. Snap-on, an S&P 500 company, generated sales of $4.25 billion in 2021, and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.