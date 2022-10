Images from the official Team Presentation that was held earlier this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Stage 1 of the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi 2022 from Kuala Pilah to Kuala Lumpur.

In attendance were Tun Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, the Patron of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi and his wife Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Binti Haji Mohamad Ali as well as Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, the Minister of Youth and Sports.

