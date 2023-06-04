Twelve years after its last participation, PEUGEOT is back at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This exceptional edition will celebrate the centenary of this great race and also the hat-trick of the PEUGEOT 905.

An intense and rich history, that was also sometimes relentless, ties PEUGEOT to this legendary race.

Each generation of cars entered endurance racing by the brand signed the three victories in 1992, 1993 and 2009 with innovative designs and technologies. The PEUGEOT 905 and the PEUGEOT 908 became icons and references in the discipline.

The PEUGEOT 9X8 is following in these footsteps with its pioneering allure and Hybrid-Electric motorisation. Two Hypercars will make their debut on the legendary track, with an eye-catching livery designed by J.Demsky, that makes references to the 1993 hat trick.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies #93 and #94 PEUGEOT 9X8 will be driven by our usual line-up: Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA)-Paul Di Resta (SCO)-Mikkel Jensen (DNK) and Loic Duval (FRA)-Nico Müller (CH)-Gustavo Menezes (USA). Through these pages, you will uncover their Le Mans memories, their favourite part of the track, and much more.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is also an opportunity for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies and its partners to meet the media and their fans. You will find here the full programme of all our activities in the fan area during this Centenary week.

Endurance is entering a new era with, for the first time on track at Le Mans, sixteen Hypercar, entered by some of the best manufacturers in the world. This sporting, technology-driven and human adventure will continue for many years to come and PEUGEOT is proud to be part of it.

