The 208 customer racing range is expanding. After the rally versions: the 208 Rally4 and 208 Racing Rally6, Peugeot Sport is now offering its flagship model in a circuit version.

The Peugeot 208 Racing TC6 embodies the perfect balance between performance, accessibility, safety, innovation, and passion, all coming together to deliver a unique racing experience.

Starting in 2026, it will compete worldwide in the hands of customers from all backgrounds, including in Uruguay as part of a Series Cup.

This car marks a new milestone for circuit racing. Designed to make performance accessible to everyone, it combines dynamism and efficiency, delivering a driving experience that is both demanding and exhilarating. The Peugeot 208 Racing TC6 has benefited from all the technical expertise of the Stellantis Motorsport teams. More than 5,000 kilometers have been covered during testing and races by several well-known track drivers.

It will be eligible to compete in all types of championships around the world — national championships*, SRO, TTE, and various Series Cup, the first of which will launch in 2026 in Uruguay.

Performance, Accessibility, Safety

The 208 Racing TC6 is equipped with a 1.2-liter turbo engine developing 145 hp (240 Nm of torque), featuring a racing-grade electronic management system that ensures reliability under the demanding conditions of competition.



The chassis, lowered by 50 millimeters, meets the most stringent safety standards for both road and racing series. The addition of a multipoint roll cage, welded to the latest FIA standards, redefines safety requirements for circuit racing.



The 208 Racing TC6 is fitted with specially developed and calibrated dampers, designed to make full use of standard road tires (205/45 R17) from any brand, allowing compatibility with all championships. These production tires, more economical than racing tires, help reduce overall running costs without compromising performance or driving pleasure.

The standard steering system has also been specially calibrated to deliver a more direct and precise response. As for the braking system, the production components have been resized, and specific brake pads have been adapted to meet the demands of both sprint and endurance racing conditions.

The 208 has an unladen weight of 1,000 kg and compact dimensions (4,055 mm long and 1,745 mm wide), contributing to its agility and on-track performance. True to Stellantis Motorsport standards, the 208 Racing benefits from the latest advances in safety. Its welded roll cage, integrated fire-suppression system, and all of its safety equipment were developed through the expertise and research and development work of the technical teams.

Designed to make motor racing more accessible, the 208 Racing is aimed at both beginner and experienced drivers alike. Its controlled cost, proven reliability, and simplified operation allow a wide range of enthusiasts to experience competition within a structured and professional environment.

They said…

François Wales, Director of Customer Racing:

“Derived from both the production model and the rally version, the 208 Racing has been eagerly awaited by many of our customers around the world. By building on the best of our developments in both competition and production, we’re creating synergies that allow us to offer tailored products that meet expectations without having tocompromise between budget, reliability, safety, and driving pleasure.”

Teddy Clairet, one of the development drivers:

“I had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Peugeot 208 Racing TC6, and it’s truly an ideal car for learning. It’s accessible to all drivers and very enjoyable to drive. Whether it’s the chassis, the engine, the brakes, or the gearbox, everything represents a real step forward compared with the ‘208 RPS’. In terms of ergonomics and cockpit feel, you really get the sense of being in a genuine little race car… and every time you step out of it, it’s with a big smile!”*Subject to validation by the FFSA

