The Faldo Series Asia Grand Final will continue to be staged at the Sir Nick Faldo‑designed Laguna Golf Lang Co in Hue, Vietnam, for the next three years.

The announcement was made during last week’s 17th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final, securing the finale’s place at the highly‑rated, multi‑faceted resort until its 20th edition in 2029. The Grand Final has been hosted by Laguna Golf Lang Co each year since 2017, except for the pandemic‑interrupted period from 2020 to 2022.

The golf course is part of the spectacular, sea-fronting Laguna Lang Co resort, which includes luxury accommodation, wellness experiences and a variety of leisure activities.

The Faldo Series was established by six‑time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo in 1996 to provide more competitive opportunities for junior golfers. Expanding to Asia in 2006, the series also incorporates grassroots initiatives to reach a wider base of juniors worldwide. Major winners Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett and Yani Tseng are among its illustrious alumni.

Gavin Herholdt, Managing Director of Laguna Lang Co, expressed his delight about the extended partnership.

“Our goal is to present an international‑level tournament and an international‑level experience for the young golfers,” said Herholdt. “We are able to achieve that with the arrangements and the amazing tournament that the entire Faldo organisation has put together. The tournament is very well‑run, and we hope the players return to their countries and spread the word about what an incredible experience this is.”

Matthew Faldo, Director of the Faldo Series and son of Sir Nick, said his father was thrilled about the extension.

“Sir Nick was desperately sorry not to be here following a recent surgery. But he’s been following the action closely, and I know he’s been hugely impressed with the quality of golf we’ve seen this week,” said Matthew. “Laguna Lang Co holds a special place in Sir Nick’s heart, and he’s very much looking forward to being here in person for next year’s Grand Final.”

Matthew noted they will increase the number of qualifying tournaments for the 2026‑27 season. “We already have a dozen confirmed and are looking at least another half‑a‑dozen countries to host competitions. We have had a big expansion in Europe over the last couple of years, so the series now features 50 WAGR‑ranking events around the world,” he said.

Herholdt stressed that the close connection between the Faldo team and Laguna Lang Co was a huge factor in the hosting extension.

“One of the reasons we are so supportive of the Faldo Series is that Sir Nick loves this resort. He loves the golf course, the terrain, and the entire facility,” Herholdt said. “Knowing the Faldo team is coming every year incentivises us to present the course as he originally designed it. Even though Sir Nick is not here this year, we still have ideas from Matthew and his team about fine‑tuning improvements for the next 12 months.”

Vu Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Golf Association and a former participant himself, noted the Faldo Series has helped drive the growth of the game in the nation.

“Thank you to Sir Nick Faldo for bringing this series to Asia and to Vietnam for the last decade. And a big thanks to Gavin and the team here for showcasing Vietnam as one of the best golfing destinations,” Vu said. “We are looking to invest more in junior golf, not only for elite players but for all juniors entering the game. They are the future, and they will bring the next generation into the sport.”

The par‑71 Laguna Golf Lang Co course opened for play in 2012 and is characterised by fast, rolling greens, expansive waste areas, massive boulders and paddy fields along several holes. The routing heads out to the ocean and plays back toward the inland hills, with the spectacular par‑four ninth hole hugging the coast and offering stunning views. The resort is located about an hour’s drive from Da Nang International Airport, via the 6.28‑kilometre Hai Van Tunnel.

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