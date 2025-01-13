Thailand made an epic start to their campaign in the qualifying Group A of the AFC Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 when they smashed Palestine 8-1 at the Nonthaburi Stadium in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The host could not have asked for a better start than an own goal from Palestine’s Narin Abu Asfar in the eighth minute.

They ended the first half 4-0 with goals from Jenjira Bubpha (11th), Arriya Saetoen (17th), and Darika Peanpailun (19th).

Thailand pushed forward into the second half with goals from Arriya (26th) and Darika (27th) as Palestine finally found the back of the net through Jeniver Shattara’s poking finish moments later for the score to stand at 6-1.

Two further goals from Sangrawee Meekham (32nd minute) and Paerploy Huajaipetch (40th) capped a fine evening for the Thai ladies.

In the meantime, in Group C of the qualifiers, Australia pounded Kuwait 5-0 as the Philippines held host Uzbekistan 3-3 at the Yunusobod Sport Complex in Tashkent.

Australia’s goals were scored by Gisella Pipino (in the seventh minute), Trudy Camilleri (17th), Nikkita Fazzari (24th), Marianna Tabain (32nd), and Jessica Mclean (40th, penalty).

The Philippines had to be content with the one point when they held host Uzbekistan to a 3-3 draw.

The score at the break was 2-1 to the Philippines, thanks to goals from Isabella Flanigan (fourth minute) and Katrina Guillou (15th).

Uzbekistan pulled a goal back through Nilufar Kudratova (8th).

But the host regained the advantage into the second half with two goals from Lyudmila Karachik (23rd and 38th minute) before Judy Connolly salvaged the point for the Philippines with the equaliser a minute later.

