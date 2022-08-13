The Philippines Football League (PFL) 2022 will start tomorrow at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The season will run from August 2022 to May 2023 with the first two rounds to be played from August to November 2022 and will be followed by the third and fourth rounds scheduled for January to May 2023.

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, league matches will be played in several venues across the country with the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila, Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna, the City of Imus Grandstand in Imus, Cavite, and the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite as the initial match venues.

Additionally, the league, through the initiative of the clubs, will hold selected matches at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu, the New Clark City Stadium in Pampanga, and the Iloilo Sports Complex in Iloilo.

“We are looking forward to the staging of the league of which the first two rounds will be played from August to November, and the final two rounds to be held early next year in accordance with the calendar of the new competition,” said PFL commissioner Mikhail Torre.

League matches will remain to be shown on live streaming through Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Fans are also encouraged to watch the matches live at the venues with the clubs already providing match tickets for everyone to watch.

