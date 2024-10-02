After months of anticipation, the Philippines Football League season 2024-2025 begins this weekend of 28 and 29 September 2024 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Defending champions Kaya FC-Iloilo look to defend their crown as they face the likes of Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, Stallion Laguna FC, Davao Aguilas-UMak FC, One Taguig FC, Manila Digger FC, Loyola FC, Maharlika Taguig FC, Mendiola FC 1991, and the Philippine Youth National Team this season.

The league shall be played through double-round robin format, followed by a Finals Series featuring the top four teams, with spots in the AFC Champions League Two and ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup up for grabs.

Raising the curtains in Saturday’s kickoff will be Loyola FC and Davao Aguilas FC UMK at 4:00 PM. Loyola finished eighth last season with a record of five wins, one draw, and eight losses, and will look to improve this campaign.

The Davao Aguilas finished fourth last time out with a record of 10 wins, two draws, and two losses. But the Aguilas Davao have reinforced their lineup with former United City players Paolo Bugas, Miggy Clarino, and Troy Limbo among the new recruits in the squad.

The second game will feature Maharlika Taguig and Stallion Laguna at 7:00 PM. Stallion, third placers last year, also beefed up their squad with national team player Kenshiro Daniels joining the squad that already features Finn McDaniel, Juan Galeana Trujillo, and Cristian Ivanobski.

Maharlika, which finished in ninth last season, are in a rebuilding phase with Jorrel Aristorenas in the lineup offering support to MJ Canicosa, and Marvin Angeles.

Sunday’s doubleheader will feature Mendiola against Cebu at 4:00 PM. Last season’s runners up Cebu will bank on midfielders Zamoranho Ho-a-tham, Rintaro Hama, as well as JB Borlongan to spark the attack.

On the other hand, Mendiola, which finished in 10th last season, will rely on midfielder Hamed Hajimahdi to lead the Brave Men once again this season.

The final opening fixture will see Manila Digger going up against One Taguig FC at 7:00 PM. Manila Digger, which fared well with a seventh place last season, will count on Jim Ashley Flores and Eric Giganto.

But One Taguig head into the season determined to make its mark with the signing of former national team mainstays in Daisuke Sato, Carli De Murga, Oliver Bias, Simen Lyngbo.

Tickets are available at the gates and on ticketmax.ph. Live-stream is also available at the PFL’s Facebook and YouTube channels while matches will also be shown on Blast TV and Premier Football channel. – pfl.org.ph

