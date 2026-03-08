Former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC’s aspiration to regain the title took a hit tonight when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Moi Kompong Dewa at the RSN Stadium in the Championship Round of the Cambodian Premier League 2025/26.

Playing at home did not give Crown any advantage when they found themselves falling behind as early as the second minute when Sanith Chan fired Moi Kompong Dewa into the lead.

Moses Dyer drew level for Phnom Penh Crown in the 20th minute before Moi Kampong Dewa made sure of the full points with a firing finish from Bora San just after the half-hour mark (31st minute).

The loss meant that Phnom Penh Crown (47 points) are six points adrift of leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng (53 points), who picked up a point after being held to a 1-1 draw by Nagaworld FC.

Connor Shields had given Svay Rieng the lead after 39 minutes, only for Souhana Sos to strike the equaliser late in the game (89th minute).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PhnonPenhCrown #Nagaworld

Like this: Like Loading...