Indonesian Under-22 head coach Shin Tae-yong said that players must continue to improve and make sure that they bring the good work that they had done at the national level back to their respective clubs.

Tae-yong said this after the Indonesian U22 team scored back-to-back wins in the two friendlies they played over the weekend.

They beat Tira Persikabo 2-0 on Friday before overcoming Bali United 3-1 last night.

“The movement of the players showed a lot of improvement (from the first game against Tira). But mentally and physically, they must continue to improve. They need to learn to keep the ball a lot more and also improve on their defending,” said Tae-yong.

“What they have learned when they are with the national team should be used as an example to the players in their respective clubs.”

In the match against Bali United that was played at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta, the Indonesian U22 team found the back of the net through K. H Yudo (35th minute), Koko Ari (70th) and Osvaldo Haay (75th).

Bali United’s goal was scored by Lerby Eliandri in the 83rd minute.

