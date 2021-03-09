Newcastle Jets scored twice on either side of halftime to notch a commanding 4-0 win over Perth Glory at Dorrien Gardens on Monday night.

Solitary goals to Rhianna Pollicina and Lauren Allan added to Sunny Franco’s brace as the Jets secured a second win of the campaign to move to seven points, six clear of Perth at the bottom of the Westfield W-League table.

A first-half Jets barrage produced two goals and chances aplenty as Pollicina scored one and assisted Franco to give the visitors a healthy advantage at the break.

It was an advantage Newcastle instantly set about increasing in the second half, as Franco scored again on 47 minutes after Perth failed to deal with a high ball dropping inside their defensive box.

For more, please click on https://www.w-league.com.au/news/perth-glory-v-newcastle-jets-match-report-highlights-score-video

Like this: Like Loading...