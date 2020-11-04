The favourites certainly did not disappoint when they fulfilled the early prediction on the first day of the Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge 2020.

Poopathi and Eogene Ewe Eon took the lead in Group A and B of the men’s singles after overcoming their respective opponents in Bukit Kiara this morning.

Poopathi was made to toil before he was able to subdue Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng 21-19 22-20.

“Today’s victory means a lot to me as it raised my spirits and confidence. It has certainly strengthened my level of play for the next match.

“I must admit that I was a little nervous at the start and made a lot of mistakes. But I managed to take control and reduce those mistakes,” said Poopathi after the match.

On the other hand, Eogene was made to sweat before he was able to overcome Anson Cheong when he recovered from a first set 18-21 defeat to bounce back and win 18-21 21-16 21-11.

“I had a bad first set and gave away a lot of easy points. But my physical condition is much better than it was two weeks ago. Certainly, I will do better in the next match,” said Eogene.

In the meantime, Khor Jing Wen and Siti Nurshuhaini Azman led the challenge in Group A and B of the women’s singles.

Jing Wen started off on the right note when she overcame Loh Zhi Wei in straight set 21-7, 22-20.

“I put out what I had done during the practice session and it was really effective,” said Jing Wen.

“The victory was certainly not easy but I hope to continue on this winning path and stay top in Group A.”

Meanwhile, Siti Nurshuhaini had no problem defeating Joanne Ng May Yin in her opening match with a straight set victory 21-11, 21-9

“My game was quite consistent because I managed to read her game. The win has definitely given me the confidence to win the next match,” added Shuhaini.

On the other hand, Ferdinan Ramno and Low Han Cheng excelled over their respective opponents to take the lead in Group B & C of the Men’s Singles.

Ferdinan overcame Lok Hong Quan 21-16, 24-22, while Han Chen was stretched to three sets before defeating Aaron Tai 15-21, 21-14, 21-7.

In Group B & C, Carmen Ting overcame Tan Shen Thing 17-21, 21-8, 21-10 while Oo Shan Zi defeated Chong Jie Yu 18-21, 21-11, 21-10.

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 is currently on-going at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

The top two players in Group B, C and D in both the men and women’s singles will compete with the bottom two players in Group A, B, C and D in a round robin playoffs to determine the players’ final rankings.

The Playoff Round of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 will still be held behind closed doors for the teenage players who had resumed training at the Malaysian Badminton Academy since July this year.

Results

Women’s Singles Group C & D

Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan – Tan Zhing Hui (Walkover)

Shaneesa Shahidi – Wong Lily (21-15, 21-16)

Men’s Singles Group C & D

Kee Is Qian – Lee Yen Wei (21-19, 13-21, 21-17)

Kong Teck Joon – V Tamilarasukumar (21-9, 21-12)

Women’s Singles Group B & C

Carmen Ting – Tan Shen Thing (17-21 21-8 21-10)

Oo Shan Zi – Chong Jie Yu (18-21 21-11 21-10)

Men’s Singles Group B & C

Low Han Chen – Aaron Tai (15-21 21-14 21-7)

Ferdinan Ramno – Lok Hong Quan (21-16 24-22)

Women’s Singles Group A & B

Khor Jing Wen – Loh Zhi Wei (21-7 22-20)

Siti Nurshuhaini Azman – Joanne Ng May Yin (21-11 21-9)

Men’s Singles Group A & B

V Poopathi – Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng (21-19 22-20)

Eogene Ewe Eon – Anson Cheong (18-21 21-16 21-11)

