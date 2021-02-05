Two pre-season tournaments kick off this week as teams look to better prepare for the new 2021 Cambodian League and Hun Sen Cup.

The two tournaments are the Cambodia Airways Cup 2021 and the Forward Cup 2021.

The Cambodia Airways Cup 2021 which will be played at the Cambodia Airways Stadium will have Boeung Ket FC, Asia-Euro United FC, National Police Commissary FC and Electricite du Cambodge taking part.

The Forward Cup 2021 which will be played at the Prince Stadium will see the participation of Phnom Penh Crown FC, Visakha FC, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC and Angkor Tiger FC.

The 2021 Cambodian League will start on 6 March while the Hun Sen Cup is scheduled for 16 February.

The first pre-season tournament this year was the Siem Reap Charity Cup 2021, which was won by Visakha FC.

Like this: Like Loading...