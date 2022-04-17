Preparation for the 11th ASEAN Para Games 2022 in Solo remained on track as host Indonesia stepped up efforts to ensure a seamless sporting show for the region’s para-athletes and contingents scheduled to commence on July 30, in Solo.

The 11th edition of the biennial regional Games was handed to Indonesia replacing the original host city Hanoi which pulled out from the hosting job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Solo Games is scheduled from July 30 to 6 August with more than 1,500 athletes expected to participate in 14 sports. Solo had previously hosted the 6th ASEAN Para Games in 2011.

Having missed the Games twice (Manila 2020 and Hanoi 2021), athletes and contingents are looking forward to participating in Solo as part of their preparation for the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in September.

With close to 100 days left before the commencement of the Games, the organisers are racing against time to ensure the smooth delivery of the Games. Yesterday, the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Indonesia and the Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF) secretariat convened a virtual meeting to track Solo’s readiness and expedite preparation works which include the participation of athletes, sports and technical, anti-doping, classification, legal matters and other functional areas.

The APSF Secretariat, headed by Secretary-General Senior Colonel Wandee Tosuwan said despite facing various challenges, APSF and host city Solo are determined to ensure a successful organisation of the Games.

“We are pulling our resources together, working collectively to ensure that all related areas are well-covered including health protocols to ensure the safety of athletes, contingents, guests as well as spectators are well-protected.

“We are embarking on a series of meetings at the working level with NPC Indonesia to ensure that everyone is on the same page as far as the organisational efforts are concerned,” said Senior Colonel Wandee.

Matters discussed include sports, technical areas, classification, anti-doping measures, IT and Games Management, Media and Broadcast plans, Marketing, legal, Protocol and Ceremonies, Accreditation, NPC Services, transportation and Games administration.

“We are working closely with APSF to help us tie up loose ends including the refurbishment of some of the facilities, and ensure all functional areas are in place,” said NPC Indonesia Secretary-General Rima Ferdianto, adding that visits by APSF delegation to inspect venues and other facilities in Solo are also being planned.

More than 1,500 athletes from all 11 ASEAN nations – Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor Leste have registered for the Games.

Sports to be contested include athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, CP Football, chess, goalball, judo, para powerlifting, para-swimming, table tennis, wheelchair tennis, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

