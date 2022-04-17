The Malaysian Under-23 national team will play test matches against Timor Leste U23 and the Philippines U23 as part of the build-up for the 31st edition of the SEA Games next month.

They will play Timor Leste on 29 April 2022 before taking on the Philippines on 1 May 2022 – with both matches behind closed doors.

In the meantime, head coach Brad Maloney has announced a training squad of 31 players where they will start centralised training camp on 19 April 2022.

For the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, where men’s football competition will start early on 6 May 2022, the Malaysians are in Group B against Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Group A are defending champions Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.

