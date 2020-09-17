Team A emerged champions in the men’s division of the President’s Cup when they demolished Team B with an easy 4-1 win.

The first point for Team A came through the men’s singles as Lee Zii Jia defeated Cheam June Wei with a straight set victory 22-20, 21-18.

“Even though I won, I am still not satisfied with my performance because I was not really focussed on the match.

“But I have to give it to June Wei as he showed a lot of improvement and gave me some fierce resistance throughout,” said Zii Jia afterwards.

The pair of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yii then put Team B under even more pressure when they delivered the second point for Team A after defeating Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 23-21, 21-13.

Youngster Ng Tze Yong then showed that is the next gem in the BAM stable when he defeated Leong Jun Hao in straight set 21-19, 21-11 – to confirm the title for Team A with an unassailable 3-0 lead.

“I have a certain sense of satisfaction from winning this match especially when we were already 2-0 in front. Maybe it is because of this that he (Jun Hao) was playing under pressure as he had to play catch,” explained Tze Yong.

Team B managed to rake in their first point of the evening through the second doubles pair of Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani who overcame Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong 21-19, 21-14.

But Muhd Shaqeem Eiman then rounded of the President’s Cup title for Team A with a hard fought 21-15, 23-21 win over Lee Shun Yang.

Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, the President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) was present to hand out prizes to the winners.

The President’s Cup is an initiative by BAM as a warm-up event for the Thomas and Uber Cup which was initially scheduled to take place from 3-11 October in Aarhus, Denmark.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) decided to postpone the tournament following the current state of COVID-19 where several countries including 13-times Thomas Cup winner Indonesia had announced their withdrawal.

20 players were listed for the President’s Cup on 16 and 17 September at the Malaysian Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara.

Yesterday, the women’s Team A won the title after defeating Team B with a 3-2 close victory.

RESULTS – MEN’S TEAM

MS1 Lee Zii Jia – Cheam June Wei – 22-20, 21-18 (1-0)

MD1 Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yii – Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik – 23-21, 21-13 (1-0)

MS2 Ng Tze Yong – Leong Jun Hao – 21-19, 21-11 (1-0)

MD2 Low Hang Yee / Ng Eng Cheong – Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin Rumsani – 19-21, 14-21 (0-1)

MS3 Muhd ​Shaqeem Eiman – Lee Shun Yang – 21-15, 23-21

