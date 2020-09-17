With nine wins from ten matches played, the question at this year’s Futsal Thai League 2020 is surely, who can stop PTT Chonburi Bluewave?

Chonburi which is made up mostly of players from the Thai national Futsal team have been in devastating form where other than having blasted in 33 goals past their hapless opponents, they have also conceded just eight goals.

That is the lowest in the league.

And last week, they underlined their intention that the title should be theirs this year when they dumped two-time champions ASM Port FC 2-1.

And who else but to deliver the goals other than Thai internationals Jirawat Sornwichian (8th) and Natthawut Mudayalan (34th) as Port’s Thananchai Chomboon (19th) squeezed in their lone goal in between.

With 27 points from ten matches played – five ahead of second-placed ASM Port and eight ahead of third-placed Rajnavy and fourth-placed CAT FC – Chonburi are well on the way to another victorious season.

Since the start of the Futsal Thai League in 2006, Chonburi have won the title nine times (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).

Port were winners in 2007, 2018 and 2019.

The only team which has beaten Chonburi this season is Northeast and that turned out to be just a blip for both teams.

Chonburi had since then continued very much where they last left off and pick up the full points while Northeast seemed unable to build on that victory as they continued to struggle at mid-table.

The next round of matches of the Futsal Thai League 2020 will be on 19 and 20 September 2020.

FIXTURES

19 September 2020

BKC Prachinburi Highway vs Port ASM

Surat Thani vs Cat FC

Tha Kham Cold Room vs Northeast

Kasem Bundit vs Royal Navy

20 September 2020

Phetchaburi Rajabhat vs Bangkok City FC

PTT Bluewave Chonburi vs Bangkok BTS

Singha Samut Sakhorn vs Thammasat Stallion

Like this: Like Loading...