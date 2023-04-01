A 3-1 win over Madura United earlier this evening was enough for PSM Makassar to be declared champions of the 2022/23 BRI Liga 1 – with two matches still to play.

Playing away was not an issue for PSM when Wiljan Pluim struck twice within ten minutes (4th and 10th minute) for the visitors to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

Kenzo Nambu then added the third goal for PSM just three minutes after the restart as Brazilian Jaja then pulled a goal back for Madura in the 51st minute.

It was PSM’s twelfth win in 13 matches as they confirmed their first Liga 1 crown in 23 years.

It was PSM’s seventh league title since winning their first crown in the 1956/57 season.

