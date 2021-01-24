Coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 debut season – Broadcast deal brings all-electric motorsport to fans in Turkey – Ground-breaking new touring car series set to kick off in June

Motorsport fans in Turkey can enjoy coverage of all PURE ETCR events in 2021 thanks to a brand-new agreement with sports content giant Saran Group to broadcast every event across its network.

Saran Group is the world’s fourth-largest owner of sports content, screening elite-level competitions such as Formula 1, MotoGP, the Premier League, NFL, NBA and UFC across its wide range of platforms.

Through its S Sport and S Sport 2 television channels, which are available to Turkey’s 82million population via subscription, it is also responsible for broadcasting over 60 per cent of the country’s sports programming.

Turkey is currently experiencing a major surge in the popularity of electric vehicles, with a 16-fold increase in sales across the past five years and a doubling of electrified vehicle purchases across 2020 alone.

The country has targeted more than 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 as part of a cohesive strategy designed to cut national greenhouse emissions by 21 per cent, with climate change now forming part of schools’ curriculums too.

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, will host its first full season in 2021 with a calendar that comprises events on multiple continents.

The competing machines are the most powerful touring cars ever built with a peak power of 500kW – the equivalent of 670bhp – generated by their electric motors.

Selim Usta, Head of Spots, Saran Group, said: “Hand in hand with Discovery [owner of PURE ETCR promoter, Eurosport Events], Saran Group looks forward to broadcasting and helping elevate electric motorsports content locally in order to raise awareness and help heal the world one sports event at a time.”

Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “We are delighted to secure this broadcast deal with Saran Group, which is yet another major agreement for PURE ETCR beyond the Eurosport network. We have seen through its Formula 1, MotoGP and World Rally Championship events that the people in Turkey have a huge passion for motorsport and with the number of electric car sales in the country more than doubling in the past year, there is clearly huge enthusiasm to see such cars in action on the track. Saran Group is a huge player in sport and also share our philosophy of driving awareness of electric motorsport, so we’re very excited about the possibilities this agreement presents.”

