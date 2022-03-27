QatarEnergy is one of the largest providers of liquified natural gas (LNG) in the world and is the second Qatar-based company to become a FIFA Partner.

QatarEnergy has been announced as a FIFA Partner, joining the line-up of companies supporting the building excitement for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

On the occasion of the announcement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “QatarEnergy is joining FIFA in this important FIFA World Cup year, and we are delighted to welcome them, as they share our excitement and enthusiasm for this first FIFA World Cup organised in the Arab world. This year’s tournament will expand football’s reach and shine a light on the region, bringing different cultures from across the globe together in Qatar to enjoy the best football in the world in stunning state-of-the-art venues.”

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said, “QatarEnergy is pleased to partner with FIFA again, this time in support of the iconic FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar and the Middle East for the first time ever. This partnership is a reflection of our continued support of various sports activities, and of football in particular as the central attraction of the sporting world. We look forward to a very successful competition and to being part of the effort to welcome the world to Qatar.”

QatarEnergy is an integrated energy company, responsible for the development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in Qatar and beyond, and is the world leader in the production of LNG.

All global partnership positions for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ have now been allocated, with more announcements to be made in due course.

Meanwhile, only one Regional Supporter package remains available in the Middle East and Africa market, leaving a final opportunity for a company based in Qatar or the wider Gulf region to be associated with the FIFA World Cup 2022™.

The FIFA World Cup™ will be held from 21 November until 18 December 2022 across eight state-of-the-art stadiums. For tickets or more information, visit FIFA.com.

