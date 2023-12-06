QNET, a prominent lifestyle and wellness company, has gone on board as a sponsor of the 13th edition of the Junior Hockey World Cup.

“As we proudly celebrate our 25th anniversary, QNET remains steadfast in its dedication to championing youth empowerment through sports, as evidenced through our sponsorship in the prestigious 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Tournament,” said Trevor Kuna, Chief Transformation & Reputation Officer of QNET.

“By embracing the fundamental values of the game—discipline, respect, teamwork, communication, and humility—we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing not only athletic excellence but also personal development. This tournament, taking place in the heart of Malaysia, resonates deeply with us, as it is an arena where dreams, teamwork, and empowerment converge, echoing the spirit of QNET.”

A total of 16 teams divided into four pools are competing for the coveted Cup.

In Pool A are defending champions Argentina, host Malaysia, Australia and Chile: Pool B – Germany, France, South Africa and Egypt; Pool C – India, Spain, Korea and Canada and Pool D – Netherlands, Belgium, Pakistan and New Zealand.

Malaysians can take confidence as hosts of the event and will enjoy strong fan-base support.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

