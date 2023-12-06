The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and Isuzu UTE Australia have today announced an extension to their partnership, reinforcing Isuzu UTE’s commitment to Australian football.

The two-year extension will see Isuzu UTE Australia remain as the Naming Rights Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men and as a Major Partner and Automotive category partner of the Liberty A-League Women through 2026.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/a-league-news-isuzu-ute-partnership-renewal/

