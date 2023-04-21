The qualification system for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 has been released.

The Scottish city of Glasgow, which hosted the European Indoor Championships in 2019, will now welcome athletes for the three-day World Athletics Indoor Championships taking place from Friday 1 March to Sunday 3 March 2024 at the Emirates Arena.

Athletes competing in individual events can qualify in a number of ways:

by achieving the entry standard

by World Indoor Tour wild card for overall event winners in the 2023 and 2024 World Indoor Tours

by virtue of their position in the world rankings (to complete, where necessary, the target number of athletes in each event).

The pentathlon and heptathlon fields (12 athletes in each) will be filled according to the following formula:

winners of the 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour

the top five athletes from the 2023 world outdoor lists (maximum one per country)

the top five athletes from the 2024 world indoor lists

one additional athlete at the discretion of World Athletics.

Qualification system and entry standards

The logo for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 was revealed on 1 March, marking one year to go to the global indoor showpiece. Two-time world indoor medallist Eilidh Doyle was also announced as event ambassador.

Inaugurated in 1987, the World Indoor Championships will celebrate its 19th edition in Glasgow.

World Athletics

