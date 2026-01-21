John Herdman was recently unveiled as the new head coach of the Indonesia national team but he was quick to inject a realistic yet optimistic perspective into the heavy burden of expectations.

“Leading the national team means carrying the hopes of a nation. That pressure can be a curse, but it can also be a blessing. We choose to make it a blessing,” said Herdman.

Herdman, who was introduced to the adoring Indonesian public by FA of Indonesia (PSSI) President Erick Thohir, emphasised that great achievements require process and consistency.

“Qualifying for the World Cup does not happen overnight. It took Canada decades to get there. Indonesia have made a big step, a very important step, and now our job is to take the next step,” he added.

Herdman’s immediate task will be for the FIFA Series 2026 in March.

