The 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 burst into life today as competition proper commenced with host nation Thailand surging to the top of the Day 1 medal standings following a dominant opening day across multiple sports.

Thailand set the early tone for what promises to be a thrilling week of para action, claiming the largest share of medals on offer. Of the 66 gold medals contested on the first full day of competition, the hosts captured an impressive 28 gold medals, generating strong momentum in their bid to reclaim the ASEAN Para Games crown on home soil.

The bulk of Thailand’s golden haul came from para swimming, which delivered nine gold medals, while para athletics added a further seven gold medals, underlining the nation’s depth and strength in two of the Games’ most competitive disciplines.

Defending powerhouse Indonesia, overall champions of the past three editions — Kuala Lumpur 2017, Solo 2022 and Phnom Penh 2023 — remained firmly in contention, finishing the day in second place with 15 gold medals, keeping Thailand within sight as the rivalry renewed in Korat.

Vietnam and the Philippines also made strong opening-day statements, securing eight and six gold medals respectively.

Malaysia and Myanmar collected four gold medals each, while Singapore concluded Day 1 with two gold medals to its name.

Para swimming emerged as one of the standout arenas on Day 1, with Thailand’s swimmers dominating the pool and thrilling local supporters with a series of commanding performances.

A notable highlight was the return of wheelchair fencing to the ASEAN Para Games programme after a 17-year hiatus (last featured in 4th ASEAN Para Games 2008 in Korat).Thailand immediately stamped its authority in the sport, sweeping both gold medals on offer today, including a memorable victory by Thai fencing star, Saysunee Jana who claimed gold in the Women’s Individual Sabre B.

Competition resumes on the second day, with athletes set to contest 61 gold medals across seven sports with Para athletics offering 38 gold medals, Para cycling road (8), fencing (4), powerlifting (3), para shooting (2), Judo (2) and Bowling (2).

The 13th ASEAN Para Games runs until Monday, 26 January, featuring medal competition across 19 sports: athletics, swimming, badminton, cycling, five-a-side football (visual impairment), seven-a-side football (cerebral palsy), boccia, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, shooting, powerlifting, archery, fencing, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, table tennis, chess and bowling.

Follow the 13th ASEAN Para Games Thailand 2025 live on the APSF Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@APSFTVChannel/streams

