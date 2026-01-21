The 2026 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship season officially got underway at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, as teams and riders returned for the first private test of the year. Persistent rain throughout the day significantly limited track time, with 2025 runner-up Nicolo Bulega (Aruba Racing Ducati) choosing not to venture out on track.



Even so, the session allowed teams to carry out initial baseline checks, assess new working structures, and begin early evaluation work ahead of the season opener in Australia next month.

