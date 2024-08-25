RADITHYA Bayu Wardhana ended Indonesia’s long wait for the U17 men’s singles title following a straight-game win over Fan Hong Xuan of China in the finals of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2024 at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine today. The U17 tournament came to a close with both Indonesia and host China winning two titles each while Chinese Taipei shared the honours after winning the mixed doubles crown. Apart from Radithya in the men’s singles, Indonesia took home the men’s doubles title through Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok/Raihan Daffa Pramono while China emerged victorious in the women’s singles and women’s doubles. In the U-15 competition, Korea headed home with two titles in the bag, clinching the women’s doubles and mixed doubles trophies while China, India and Chinese Taipei settled for a title each in the men’s singles, women’s singles and men’s doubles respectively. Radithya, the second Indonesia to clinch the U17 men’s singles title after Firman Abdul Kholik’s victory in 2013, overcame a strong challenge from Fan in the first game, trailing 9-11 at one time during the mid-game interval but bounced back to win 21-14 in 14 minutes. The Indonesian youngster was more convincing in the second game, moving Fan around and forcing the Chinese into making a series of errors, which gave Radithya a 14-8 lead after the mid-game interval before wrapping up the game 21-13 in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Chinese unseeded player Shi Si Chen dashed Yataweemin Ketklieng’s hopes of her second consecutive title after outclassing the Thai top seed 21-9, 22-20 to become China’s third women’s singles winner after Zhang Shen in 2006 and the He Bing Jiao in 2012. Shi played convincingly in the first game, winning 21-9 but had to battle hard in the second before securing a 22-20 win, sealed in 37 minutes. Earlier in an all-Chinese women’s doubles affair, Liu Yi Nuo/Xu Xiu Yan got the better of compatriots Li Meng Han/Li Yue Yu with a 43-minute 21-15, 21-18 win. The men’s doubles duel between Indonesian pair Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok/Raihan Daffa Pramono and Tu Yi Chen/Wei Jian Zhen saw a closely-fought final battle which went into three games, with the Indonesian pair finally denying the Chinese pair with a 21-16, 13-21, 21-17 win in 54 minutes. Lin Shen-Min/Liao Pin-Che prevented China’s hopes in the mixed doubles, defeating Feng Yi Lang/Tan Ke Xuan 17-21, 21-19, 21-19 to give Chinese Taipei its second title after first winning it in 2022. In the Under 15 finals, Korea ended their campaign on a high with two titles in the bag. Lee Yun Seo/Park Yu won over Au-Yeung Wing Chi/Ip Sum 21-19, 21-10 in the women’s doubles while Seo Hyun Kyu/Park Yoo Jeong clinched the mixed doubles crown after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Kao En Chi/Chang Li Sin 18-21, 21-9, 21-18 Host China settled with only one title, through Qian Jia Xing who beat Chuang Yun Neng of Chinese Taipei 21-14, 21-13 in 33 minutes in today’s finale. Top seed Tanvi Patri gave India a happy ending, emerging victorious in the U15 men’s singles after prevailing over Vietnam’s sole hope Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen 22-20, 21-11 while Chinese Taipei lifted the men’s doubles title with Chen Yu-xiang/Kao En-chi defeating Lai Yu Hao/Liu Yun Hao 21-23, 23-21, 21-14. For full results: https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/tournament/5bdc94dd-7c6d-43d8-9dde-8a13d92bdff5/matches/20240825

