Women’s world indoor 60m hurdles record

7.67 Devynne Charlton (BAH) New York, 11 February 2024

7.67 Tia Jones (USA) Albuquerque, 16 February 2024

Men’s world indoor 60m hurdles record

7.27 Grant Holloway (USA) Albuquerque, 16 February 2024

Women’s world indoor 400m record

49.24 Femke Bol (NED) Apeldoorn, 18 February 2024

49.17 Femke Bol (NED) Glasgow, 2 March 2024

World indoor records set earlier this year by Devynne Charlton, Grant Holloway, Tia Jones and Femke Bol have now been ratified by World Athletics.

Bahamian sprint hurdler Charlton produced the standout performance of the Millrose Games in New York City in February when she sped to a world indoor 60m hurdles record of 7.67. It took 0.01 off the previous mark set by Sweden’s Susanna Kallur in Karlsruhe on 10 February 2008.

“It felt fast,” Charlton said. “I got the start and then I felt myself separate from the field. When I saw that clock, I felt relief. When you set a goal and work towards it all year, and then you achieve it, it makes you feel you’re on top of the world.”

Just five days later, Jones equalled Charlton’s mark to win the 60m hurdles at the US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.

“It was easier than I thought,” said Jones, who had finished third behind Charlton at the Millrose Games five days prior. “I know I can execute and go faster, but whenever you’re prepared it feels easy. I just hope it keeps getting easier.”

On the same day, Holloway won the men’s 60m hurdles title in 7.27, improving his own world indoor record of 7.29 which he first set in Madrid on 24 February 2021 and then equalled to win the world indoor title in Belgrade on 20 March 2022.

“I knew it was going to be a good one after I got out of the blocks,” Holloway said. “My main thing was just to continue going through with my steps and my rhythm. I wasn’t too upset about it, but 7.27 at a nice track is always a good thing.”

Charlton, meanwhile, went on to win the world indoor title in Glasgow in a world record of 7.65 – a mark that is still pending ratification. Jones was unable to compete at those championships due to injury.

Just two days after the record-breaking hurdles feats at the US Indoor Championships, the hurdles specialist from the Netherlands won the Dutch indoor 400m title in Apeldoorn in 49.24, taking 0.02 off her previous mark set at the same venue on 19 February 2023.

Then two weeks later, Bol won the world indoor title in Glasgow with another improvement on the global mark, clocking 49.17 to lead a Dutch 1-2 from teammate and training partner Lieke Klaver.

“It was amazing,” said Bol, who went on to anchor the Netherlands to gold in the 4x400m. “It was such a strong race and I knew I had to go out fast. My coach said to me, ‘You can run faster’, but to be honest I just wanted to win.”

World Athletics

