Women’s 10,000m28:54.14 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Eugene, 25 May 2024Mixed 4x400m3:07.41 United States (V Norwood, S Little, B Deadmon, K Brown) Paris, 2 August 2024Men’s pole vault6.25m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Paris, 5 August 2024Women’s 400m hurdles50.37 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Paris, 8 August 2024Women’s marathon2:09:56 (mx) Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) Chicago, 13 October 2024Men’s 35km race walk2:21:47 Masatora Kawano (JPN) Takahata, 27 October 2024 The three world records set at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – along with world records in endurance events from Beatrice Chebet, Ruth Chepngetich and Masatora Kawano – have now been ratified by World Athletics.The USA produced the first world record of the Olympic Games in Paris when their mixed 4x400m team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown sped to a 3:07.41 clocking in the heats on the first day of in-stadium action.In the final one day later, however, the US quartet finished second to the Netherlands, who struck gold in 3:07.43 ahead of USA (3:07.74) and Great Britain (3:08.01). All three teams finished inside the previous ratified world record of 3:08.80 set by the USA at the World Championships in Budapest on 19 August 2023.Three days later, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis set his second world record of the year when winning the Olympic title with 6.25m, adding a centimetre to the mark he set in Xiamen on 20 April 2024.Three weeks after winning the Olympic title, Duplantis added another centimetre to the world record, clearing 6.26m in Chorzow.Like Duplantis, USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added another world record to her collection at the Olympic Games in Paris. She successfully defended her title in 50.37, an improvement on the world record of 50.65 she had set when winning at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene on 30 June 2024.Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet was one of the stars of the Paris Olympics, becoming the only athlete to win two individual gold medals, but earlier in the season she hit the headlines after smashing the world 10,000m record in Eugene.The two-time world cross-country champion covered 25 laps in 28:54.14, taking seven seconds off the world record of 29:01.03 set by Letesenbet Gidey in Hengelo on 8 June 2021.More recently, Chebet’s compatriot Ruth Chepngetich made waves with her stunning victory at the Chicago Marathon. The 2019 world champion obliterated the marathon world record by almost two minutes and became the first woman to cover the classic distance inside 2:10.Her winning time of 2:09:56 was a huge revision of the previous world record of 2:11:53, set by Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa in Berlin on 24 September 2023.

Just two weeks later, another world record was set on the roads. Japan’s Masatora Kawano clocked 2:21:47 to win the 35km race walk in Takahata, establishing the first recognised world record for the relatively new discipline.

