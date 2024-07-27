Women’s world 5km record (women-only)

14:13 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Barcelona, 31 December 2023

Women’s world 5km record (mixed)

14:13 Agnes Jebet Ngetich (KEN) Valencia, 14 January 2024

Women’s world 10km record (mixed)

28:46 Agnes Jebet Ngetich (KEN) Valencia, 14 January 2024

Men’s world discus record

74.35m Mykolas Alekna (LTU) Ramona, 14 April 2024

Men’s world pole vault record

6.24m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Xiamen, 20 April 2024

Women’s world 400m hurdles record

50.65 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Eugene, 30 June 2024

Women’s world 1500m record

3:49.04 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) Paris, 7 July 2024

World records set over the past seven months by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Mondo Duplantis, Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, Mykolas Alekna and Agnes Jebet Ngetich have now been ratified by World Athletics.

Chebet brought her 2023 season to a close in memorable fashion on 31 December, winning over 5km on the roads in Barcelona in 14:13. The world cross-country champion took 16 seconds off the women-only world record set by Senbere Teferi in Herzogenaurach on 12 September 2021.

Just two weeks later in Valencia, Chebet’s fellow Kenyan Agnes Jebet Ngetich produced a similar stunning performance on the roads, clocking 28:46 over 10km in a mixed race. Her half-way split of 14:13 was also a world record.

Ngetich took 28 seconds off the previous world 10km record set by Yalemzerf Yehualaw in Castellon on 27 February 2022, while her 5km mark was a six-second improvement on Ejgayehu Taye’s world record, set in Barcelona on 31 December 2021.

Mykolas Alekna turned heads at the start of the outdoor season earlier this year when he threw 74.35m to win the discus at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational in Ramona. In so doing, the 21-year-old broke the long-standing world record set by East Germany’s Jurgen Schult on 6 June 1986.

Just six days later, another men’s field event world record fell, this time to Mondo Duplantis. The world and Olympic champion won the pole vault at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Xiamen with 6.24m, adding a centimetre to the record he set at the Diamond League Final in Eugene last year.

At the US Olympic Trials in June, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone clocked a world 400m hurdles record of 50.65, shaving 0.03 off the record she set when winning the world title on 22 July 2022. It was her fifth world record in the discipline and her fourth set at Eugene’s Hayward Field.

Faith Kipyegon is another Olympic champion who recently improved on her own world record. The Kenyan middle-distance runner clocked 3:49.04 over 1500m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Paris, taking 0.07 off the record she set in Florence on 2 June 2023.

McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis, Kipyegon, Chebet and Alekna will all be in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

World Athletics

